India's economic growth slows to 5.7% in June quarter

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[NEW DELHI] India's economy grew 5.7 per cent in the three months through June from a year earlier, slowing from a provisional 6.1 per cent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 6.6 per cent in the quarter.
REUTERS
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal