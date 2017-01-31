You are here

India's economy to grow 6.75-7.5% in 2017/18: Newsrise

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 15:24

4-41341292 - 29_01_2017 - INDIA-ECONOMY-BUDGET-FINANCE.jpg
India's economy is expected to grow by between 6.75 and 7.5 per cent in the coming fiscal year, the finance ministry will say in its pre-budget Economic Survey on Tuesday, financial newswire Newsrise reported citing sources.
PHOTO: AFP

Asia's No 3 economy could face an adverse impact if the oil price exceeds US$65 a barrel in 2017/18, Newsrise also reported. The Economic Survey is due out shortly, ahead of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's annual budget on Wednesday.

REUTERS

