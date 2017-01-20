You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia 2017 current account deficit will be less than 2.4% of GDP: central bank

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 15:10

4-41209255 - 19_01_2017 - INDONESIA-ECONOMY_RATES.jpg
Indonesia's central bank expects the country's current account deficit to widen in 2017 but it will be smaller than 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product, its governor said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank expects the country's current account deficit to widen in 2017 but it will be smaller than 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product, its governor said on Friday.

Bank Indonesia's estimate for the 2016 current account deficit was 1.8 per cent of GDP, Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters, smaller than the 2.04 per cent deficit recorded in 2015.

Earlier, the central bank forecast a 2017 deficit of between 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent of GDP.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening