Indonesia 2017 current account deficit will be less than 2.4% of GDP: central bank

Indonesia's central bank expects the country's current account deficit to widen in 2017 but it will be smaller than 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product, its governor said on Friday.

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank expects the country's current account deficit to widen in 2017 but it will be smaller than 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product, its governor said on Friday.

Bank Indonesia's estimate for the 2016 current account deficit was 1.8 per cent of GDP, Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters, smaller than the 2.04 per cent deficit recorded in 2015.

Earlier, the central bank forecast a 2017 deficit of between 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent of GDP.

REUTERS