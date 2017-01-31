You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia VP says Trump's policy can raise "suspicion" toward Muslims: media

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 14:10

VP33.jpg
US President Donald Trump's immigration policy can raise "suspicion" toward Muslims, Indonesia's vice president said on Tuesday, media reported.
PHOTO: THE JAKARTA POST

[JAKARTA] US President Donald Trump's immigration policy can raise "suspicion" toward Muslims, Indonesia's vice president said on Tuesday, media reported.

Mr Trump last week issued an executive order that put a temporary ban on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria, and a 90-day ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. "(The policy) won't affect us directly in a big way, but it can raise suspicion especially toward Muslims," Vice President Jusuf Kalla said, as quoted by news website Detik.com.

Indonesia is home to the world's largest population of Muslims. It was not included in the list of countries whose citizens have been temporarily banned from entering the United States.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening