You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesian consumers remain optimistic in December

Friday, January 6, 2017 - 16:48

12-40980453 - 28_12_2016 - INDONESIA ECONOMY.jpg
Indonesia's consumers remained optimistic in December, a central bank survey showed on Friday.
PHOTO: EPA

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's consumers remained optimistic in December, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

Bank Indonesia's consumer index was 115.4 in December, slightly lower than the November reading of 115.9.

A reading above 100 in the survey indicates consumers are optimistic. About 4,600 respondents from 18 major cities participated in the survey.

The survey said consumers expected economic conditions to slow in the next six months mainly because of slowing business activity, income and job availability.

Consumers involved in the survey predicted that price pressures would soften in March notably for clothing and foodstuff.

Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased slightly to 3.02 per cent in December from 3.58 per cent in November.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening