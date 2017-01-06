Indonesian consumers remain optimistic in December

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's consumers remained optimistic in December, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

Bank Indonesia's consumer index was 115.4 in December, slightly lower than the November reading of 115.9.

A reading above 100 in the survey indicates consumers are optimistic. About 4,600 respondents from 18 major cities participated in the survey.

The survey said consumers expected economic conditions to slow in the next six months mainly because of slowing business activity, income and job availability.

Consumers involved in the survey predicted that price pressures would soften in March notably for clothing and foodstuff.

Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased slightly to 3.02 per cent in December from 3.58 per cent in November.

