Indonesia's central bank sees Q4 GDP growth slowing to 4.97%

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 14:29

Indonesia's central bank expects economic growth to slow in the final quarter of 2016 to around 4.97 per cent, Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara told reporters, from 5.02 per cent in the third quarter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hopes were high when Indonesia reported its strongest growth in 10 quarters in April-June. But a slowdown in the third quarter highlighted the headwinds facing South-east Asia's biggest economy as it tries to mount a solid rebound over the next year.

Indonesia's economy grew 4.8 per cent last year, the weakest since 2009. Bank Indonesia has said 2016 growth will likely be five per cent.

REUTERS

