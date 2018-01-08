Indonesia's online merchants fight to attract shoppers

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Jakarta
INDONESIA'S S$14.5 billion e-commerce space may be ground zero for a discounting race to woo the country's legions of increasingly penny-pinching shoppers - but at least one player has said that it will not play along.
Online platform Elevenia, where independent vendors
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo