You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

Inflation firms in February, without major acceleration

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

US consumer prices continued to firm in February, indicating inflation is creeping up towards the Federal Reserve's target without the kind of breakout that would warrant a faster pace of interest-rate hikes.

Both the main consumer price index and the core gauge, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2 per cent from January, matching the median estimates of economists, a Labour Department report showed on Tuesday. The CPI was up 2.2 per cent in the 12 months through February, compared with 2.1 per cent in January, while the core index increased 1.8 per cent from a year earlier for a third month.

The data indicate that inflation is gradually picking up without any big acceleration. That's in line with policymakers' outlook for price gains steadily approaching their goal and officials' projection for three quarter-point interest-rate hikes this year, including one anticipated at the Fed's meeting next week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The report suggests it's more of the same: a gradual pace of rate increases, and again there's nothing here that suggests the Federal Reserve needs to slam on the brakes" with a more aggressive rate-hike strategy, said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James Financial in St Petersburg, Florida. "Just tapping on the brakes every quarter seems like a likely scenario." With this report, it's clear the Fed is "almost certainly raising rates this month but certainly there's no reason to do more, like 50 points", Mr Brown said.

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as fears of faster interest rate hikes eased after the release of the CPI data. The markets took comfort that US consumer price growth slowed in February amid a decline in petrol prices and a moderation in the cost of rental accommodation.

The data was the latest indication that an anticipated pickup in inflation probably will be only gradual, providing little reason for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more than three times in 2018. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

Government & Economy

Tillerson not working his deal-making magic on Russia

Japan's Abe weighing talks with North Korea's Kim: reports

China Jan-Feb factory output, investment stronger than expected

Former Ang Mo Kio Town Council GM charged with accepting bribes worth S$107,000

Japan's Abe is latest leader mulling Kim meeting: report

Former South Korean president Lee Myung Bak reports for questioning

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
5 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_151217_70.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to reduce duplication and automate data submission from financial institutions

nz_noble_14.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group share trading halted pending statement

HDB flats.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private condo rents up by 1% in February; HDB rents rise 0.5%: SRX

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening