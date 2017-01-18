Iran signs phone, petrol deals with Syria

Iran will build a mobile phone network and petrol terminal in Syria under deals signed in Tehran on Tuesday during a visit by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Iranian media reported.

The five deals include a "licence for a mobile phone operator, the transfer of 5,000 hectares for the creation of a petrol terminal and 5,000 hectares for farmland" in Syria, according to the IRNA news agency.

Iran will also have the right to operate phosphate mines in Sharqiya, around 50 kilometres south of the jihadist-held ancient city of Palmyra, and a deal for Iran to invest in an unnamed Syrian port.

Tehran is the chief backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing military advisors and coordinating thousands of "volunteer" fighters on the ground, which were considered vital to last month's recapture of the rebel stronghold in Aleppo.

First vice-president, Eshagh Jahangiri, said Mr Khamis's visit marked "a new page for economic activities between the two countries".

"Iran supports the Syrian people and government," he said at a press conference with Mr Khamis.

"The recent victories in Syria are due to the resistance of the people, the Syrian army... and the cooperation on the ground and politically between Iran and Syria."

Mr Khamis, who arrived early Tuesday with a large business delegation, said the two countries were in "the same trench".

He was also due to meet Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, which oversees political and military cooperation with Russia and Syria.

Iran will take part in Syria peace talks alongside Russia and Turkey in the Kazakh capital Astana on January 23 aimed at building on a fragile ceasefire with rebel groups.

AFP