You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iran signs phone, petrol deals with Syria

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 20:55

41179187 - 17_01_2017 - IRAN SYRIA DIPLOMACY.jpg
Iran will build a mobile phone network and petrol terminal in Syria under deals signed in Tehran on Tuesday during a visit by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Iranian media reported.
PHOTO: EPA

[TEHRAN] Iran will build a mobile phone network and petrol terminal in Syria under deals signed in Tehran on Tuesday during a visit by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Iranian media reported.

The five deals include a "licence for a mobile phone operator, the transfer of 5,000 hectares for the creation of a petrol terminal and 5,000 hectares for farmland" in Syria, according to the IRNA news agency.

Iran will also have the right to operate phosphate mines in Sharqiya, around 50 kilometres south of the jihadist-held ancient city of Palmyra, and a deal for Iran to invest in an unnamed Syrian port.

Tehran is the chief backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing military advisors and coordinating thousands of "volunteer" fighters on the ground, which were considered vital to last month's recapture of the rebel stronghold in Aleppo.

First vice-president, Eshagh Jahangiri, said Mr Khamis's visit marked "a new page for economic activities between the two countries".

"Iran supports the Syrian people and government," he said at a press conference with Mr Khamis.

"The recent victories in Syria are due to the resistance of the people, the Syrian army... and the cooperation on the ground and politically between Iran and Syria."

Mr Khamis, who arrived early Tuesday with a large business delegation, said the two countries were in "the same trench".

He was also due to meet Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, which oversees political and military cooperation with Russia and Syria.

Iran will take part in Syria peace talks alongside Russia and Turkey in the Kazakh capital Astana on January 23 aimed at building on a fragile ceasefire with rebel groups.

AFP

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening