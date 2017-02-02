You are here
Is Trump a 'tooth fairy' or a 'disaster' in May's Brexit gamble?
US immigration fiasco dashes UK PM's hope that his enthusiasm for post-Brexit trade deal would boost her negotiating power
London
HAILED as an ace up the sleeve for Britain in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, relations with US President Donald Trump are turning into a diplomatic headache for Prime Minister Theresa May.
Mr Trump's rejection of the European Union and his enthusiasm for a swift post-
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg