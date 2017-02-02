You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Is Trump a 'tooth fairy' or a 'disaster' in May's Brexit gamble?

US immigration fiasco dashes UK PM's hope that his enthusiasm for post-Brexit trade deal would boost her negotiating power
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170202_TRUMPMAY11NW_2721271.jpg
The bond between US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May was reinforced on Friday when he hosted her in the White House.
PHOTO: NYT

London

HAILED as an ace up the sleeve for Britain in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, relations with US President Donald Trump are turning into a diplomatic headache for Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mr Trump's rejection of the European Union and his enthusiasm for a swift post-

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening