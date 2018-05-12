You are here

Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar to be released on Tuesday: daughter

Sat, May 12, 2018 - 6:46 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim will be released on Tuesday, the veteran politician's daughter Nurul Izzah told Reuters on Saturday.

Newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said this week that all efforts were being made to release Anwar, a former foe, immediately and secure a full royal pardon from the country's monarch.

"Yes," Nurul said in a text message when asked to confirm whether her father was being released on Tuesday.

Anwar was jailed in 2015 for charges of sodomy, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated.

Nurul added the pardon from the monarch is being sought on the grounds of "miscarriage of justice".

REUTERS

