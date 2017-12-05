You are here

Jakarta seeking private money to help fund expansion

New governor eyes funds for state-owned firms and infrastructure projects worth US$1b-US$1.5b
Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 5:50 AM
Mr Uno says Jakarta's government would seek public-private partnerships to construct the second phase of the city's 116-km light rail transit system and an upcoming sports stadium.
Jakarta

THE newly installed government of Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is considering a dramatic increase in the use of private money to help fund expansion at the city's state-owned companies as well as infrastructure.

The Indonesian capital will seek private funds in as many

