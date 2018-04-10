You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan, China to hold high-level economic talks on April 16: media

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 10:00 AM

[TOKYO] Officials from Japan and China will hold high-level economic talks for the first time in eight years next week amid growing concern over an escalating trade row between China and the United States, the Asahi Newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Japanese finance minister Taro Aso, commenting on the reported meeting on April 16, said he was aware that China had suddenly proposed talks but did not have any other details.

The United States and China have threatened each other with tariffs amid the US government's growing frustration with China's policies on trade and intellectual property.

Financial markets have been roiled in the past week on fears a full-blown US-China trade war could shatter global trade and economic growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump has made comments critical of Japan's trade deficit with the United States and Japan's low level of US auto imports.

Mr Trump has so far refrained from threatening Japan with tariffs, but officials in Tokyo have expressed their desire to avoid trade friction with the United States.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to meet Mr Trump for a summit later this month. Japanese officials worry that Mr Trump could target Abe's weak-yen policies, which reduce the price of Japan's exports.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

N Korea foreign minister in rare visit to Moscow amid diplomatic thaw

Xi vows to further open China economy amid US trade spat

FBI raids offices of Trump's personal lawyer

Russia, US headed for clash at UN over Syria gas attacks probe

UK consumer spending cools as snow keeps shoppers at home

China blames US for trade frictions, but Trump voices optimism

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

pearl.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening