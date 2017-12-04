You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan consumer confidence at 4-year high on stocks, job market

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 4:15 PM

JAPAN-ECONOMY-UNEMPLOYMENT-035528.jpg
In October, Japan's unemployment rate held steady at a 23-year low of 2.8 per cent and the availability of jobs reached the highest in almost 44 years.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese consumer confidence improved in November to its highest level in four years, lifted by surging stock prices and a robust job market, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.

The sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, rose 0.4 point from the previous month to 44.9, up for a third straight month and marking the highest since September 2013.

The survey adds to upbeat signals surrounding consumer sentiment - service-sector business confidence reached a 3-1/2-year high last month.

Japan's economy is enjoying its longest expansion in 16 years but private consumption slipped for the first time in seven quarters in July-September, highlighting the need for a tight job market to translate into higher salaries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Consumer spending has been picking up since last year but the pace of recovery lacks momentum compared with that of exports and firms' production activity," said Hidenobu Tokuda, a senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"It needs wage increases to help to boost consumer spending," he said.

In October, Japan's unemployment rate held steady at a 23-year low of 2.8 per cent and the availability of jobs reached the highest in almost 44 years.

But wages slipped after adjustment for inflation for the fourth straight month in September. The October data is due out on Friday.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Housebuilding spurs modest rebound in UK construction

Proposals to enhance Sibor announced by ABS, Singapore forex committee

BOJ is resolved to keep ultra-easy policy, says Kuroda

Tax cuts seen giving modest boost to US economy as recession looms

Podemos may hold the key to controlling Catalonia after election

Indonesia Nov inflation rate falls to lowest in nearly a year

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
2 Police reports filed against fintech company
3 Bitcoin goes ballistic
4 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
5 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

skyline 20685933 .jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Proposals to enhance Sibor announced by ABS, Singapore forex committee

Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

'Rampant' Singapore piracy prompts Hollywood lobby for crackdown

lwxWinklevoss041217.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires

Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

French wealth manager Indosuez completes purchase of CIC's private banking business in Singapore, Hong Kong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening