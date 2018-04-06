You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan Feb real wages fall for third straight month

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 8:11 AM

[TOKYO] Japanese workers' wages fell for the third consecutive month in February after adjustments for inflation, in a worrying sign that consumer spending could slow as salaries fail to keep pace with gains in prices.

The data also reinforces the perception that the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent inflation target is likely to remain a distant goal, suggesting it will not begin to scale back its massive stimulus progamme any time soon.

Real wages fell 0.5 per cent in February from the same period a year ago, labour ministry data showed on Friday. That followed a revised 0.6 per cent annual decrease in January.

Nominal cash earnings rose 1.3 per cent in February from the same period a year earlier, faster than a revised 1.2 per cent annual increase in the previous month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose an annual one per cent in February versus a revised 0.1 per cent increase in January.

Special payments, which include bonuses, rose 33 per cent year-on-year in February, following a revised 2.9 per cent annual increase in January. The rise in February was exaggerated by the fact that the size of special payments was small compared to overall pay.

The decline in real wages comes one day after BOJ data showed household sentiment worsened and inflation expectations weakened in March, suggesting it will be difficult for the central bank to convince consumers to be less cautious about their spending.

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US willing to talk trade with China, no session set yet: official

Japan household spending posts biggest drop in nearly a year

'You'll be sorry', Russia tells Britain at UN Security Council meet on nerve agent attack

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

US to update Saudi artillery for US$1.31b

Trump breaks silence, claims no knowledge of porn star payment

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening