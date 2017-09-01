You are here

Japan government eyes Japan Post share sale as soon as this month: source

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 15:34

Japan's government plans to sell shares in Japan Post Holdings as soon as this month, the first sale since the company's massive 2015 listing, a government source familiar with the deal said on Friday.
[TOKYO] Japan's government plans to sell shares in Japan Post Holdings as soon as this month, the first sale since the company's massive 2015 listing, a government source familiar with the deal said on Friday.

The finance ministry will meet with underwriters on Monday to discuss the sale, said this source and two other people familiar with the deal.

Such meetings of an underwriter syndicate usually indicate the share offering process is nearing the final stages.

The size of the sale could not immediately be confirmed.

A ministry spokesman said he had no knowledge of the sale.

A Japan Post spokeswoman said the timing of a further share sale has not been decided and declined to further comment.

