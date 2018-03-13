You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan Inc to announce pay hikes, seen short of PM Abe's 3 per cent target

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 5:47 PM

[TOKYO] There will be good news and bad news when big Japanese companies announce annual wage hikes on Wednesday: workers will probably get more than last year's 2 per cent, and possibly the most in years, but they will fall short of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's 3 per cent goal.

The focus is now on how much money companies will offer in bonuses and other benefits that might give workers a temporary boost, economists say.

The results of the "shunto" spring wage negotiations between corporate managements and unions, announced by the big automobile and electronics companies, will set the tone for wage hikes across the nation and could provide hints about future consumer spending.

Abe has been campaigning for a 3 per cent gain to spur consumption and banish the deflation that has dogged Japan's economy for nearly two decades. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has also urged a 3 per cent raise to nudge up inflation to the BOJ's long elusive 2 per cent target.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Even though many Japanese companies are sitting on piles of cash from healthy earnings, they are wary of boosting base salaries because that commits them to higher fixed personnel costs. Instead, they prefer one-off bonuses.

Consumption is gradually rising, but as long as consumer inflation hovers just under 1 per cent, the Bank of Japan isn't likely to exit its super easy monetary policy anytime soon.

"The bigger picture is that wages are not rising any faster than labour productivity so they are not creating major cost pressures," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

"Wage growth won't be this strong anytime soon so monetary policy tightening remains a distant prospect." ERASING GAINS Over the past four years, major companies agreed to raise wages about 2 per cent each spring. The bulk of that - about 1.8 per cent - comes automatically under Japan's seniority-based employment system. Anything beyond that is a hike in "base pay." Several economists have forecast major companies would agree this year to base pay increases of 0.5-0.6 per cent, which with the seniority-based automatic salary rise would lift wage growth to around 2.3-2.4 per cent.

That would be above last year's 2.11 per cent hike and in the neighbourhood of 2015's 2.38 per cent rise, which was a 17-year high.

However, there's a risk that wage gains could be offset by cuts in overtime pay in the coming year as companies come under pressure from the government to curb Japan's notoriously long overtime hours.

Also, rises in deductions for social security to service the rapidly aging population could cut into wage gains, analysts say.

Rising costs of social security have far outpaced gains in workers' total cash earnings in the past several years, squeezing disposable incomes at households.

Japan's unions tend not to be as aggressive in pressing their demands as those in the West because they attach greater importance to job security and maintain a sense of corporate loyalty.

Also, fewer workers are union members as companies rely more on part-timers and other nonregular workers, which deprives unions of bargaining power.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US consumer price gains ease in Feb

CIA chief Pompeo to replace Tillerson as Secretary of State

EU states agree to clamp-down on aggressive tax planning

President Halimah Yacob approves Budget 2018

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China 'winning' war on smog, helping life expectancy: study

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS, CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening