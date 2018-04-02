You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan March final manufacturing PMI cools slightly, overall economy still solid

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 9:32 AM

BP_JapMan_020418_50.jpg
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in March, revised data from a survey showed on Monday, as growth in new orders and output moderated slightly though the economy overall remained in solid shape.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in March, revised data from a survey showed on Monday, as growth in new orders and output moderated slightly though the economy overall remained in solid shape.

The Final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 53.1 in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, slightly below a preliminary 53.2 and below a final 54.1 in February.

The headline reading fell for the second consecutive month, but remained above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the 19th executive month.

"Latest survey data presented a second successive decline in the Manufacturing PMI for Japan," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That said, the overall picture remains upbeat. The reading of 53.1 still indicates a fairly solid pace of improvement in business conditions." The final index for new orders was 53.1, below the preliminary reading of 53.2 and down from 54.7 in the previous month.

The new export orders index was unchanged from the advance estimate at 52.5, but down compared with a final 54.1 in February.

Japan's economy has expanded for eight consecutive quarters, the longest uninterrupted streak since a 12-quarter run of growth during the mid-to-late 1980s boom.

Some economists have cautioned that the pace of growth could moderate this year because consumer spending may ebb slightly, even though strong exports performance of Japan Inc. continues to underpin the world's third-biggest economy.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Kim Jong Un mingles with K-Pop stars in overture to South Korea

Japan business confidence slips in March survey: BoJ

New Enterprise Singapore to provide differentiated support for businesses: Iswaran

Taiwan central bank says market should not read too much into rate hike expectations

Economic Society of Singapore names new council members

Japan Q1 manufacturers' mood worsens slightly: BOJ tankan

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
3 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
4 Chew's Group expects crack in egg production for 1-2 weeks
5 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Apr 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening