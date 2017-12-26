Japan Nov jobless rate falls to 2.7%

Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.7 per cent in November, while the availability of jobs hit the highest level in nearly 44 years, government data showed on Tuesday.

[TOKYO] Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.7 per cent in November, while the availability of jobs hit the highest level in nearly 44 years, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 2.8 per cent in October, data from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. Economists' median forecast was for the jobless rate to stand at 2.8 per cent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.56 in November - the highest since January 1974 - and matched the median forecast. The ratio was 1.55 in October.

REUTERS