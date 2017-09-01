You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan opposition picks former FM as new leader

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 18:12

[TOKYO] Japan's struggling main opposition party on Friday elected a former foreign minister as its new leader - the third person to hold the post in 12 months.

Seiji Maehara, 55, beat out former top government spokesman Yukio Edano, who was a high-profile face during the country's 2011 tsunami disaster.

The centre-left Democratic Party swept to power in 2009, ousting the long dominant conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

But it was booted from office in late 2012 by the resurgent LDP, led by current Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, following a series of mis-steps and policy flip-flops, along with criticism over its handling of the tsunami-triggered Fukushima nuclear disaster.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The party's last effort at a re-set was the September 2016 election of Renho, a former model and TV anchor who goes by one name, who became the party's first female leader.

She quit in July, dogged by controversy and an inability to capitalise on scandal-hit Abe's falling popularity.

On Friday, Mr Maehara vowed to resuscitate Japan's feeble opposition.

"The public don't believe that we can rise to power again," Mr Maehara told fellow lawmakers Friday.

"I'll change that to show Japanese people that this party is an option again. Let's do this together and change the government," he added.

Mr Maehara - who had a brief stint leading the party formerly known as the Democratic Party of Japan a decade ago - is a hawk on security policy, but takes a more centrist stance on social issues, including Japan's growing rich-poor gap.

He was foreign minister for about half a year and transport minister during Japan Airlines' 2010 bankruptcy.

Though still the largest opposition force, the party has seen its position in parliament wane further, and was recently stung by a poor performance in local elections for the Tokyo assembly.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Eurozone yields rise as ECB's Nowotny plays down euro effect

May faces questions on economic crime review as SFO awaits fate

China says Xi transcends West as a diplomatic "pioneer"

UK manufacturing unexpectedly accelerates to four-month high

At Chinese border, North Korean investment opportunities abound (in theory)

China money rates rise as central bank drains cash, tight conditions likely to persist

Editor's Choice

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_YCGRANDPRIX1_3065845.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Life & Culture

Local small businesses zoom in on F1 action

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
3 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
4 M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans
5 Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

Sep 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire

CHINA-APPLE-INTERNET-CENSORSHIP-034714.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Technology

Apple sets likely iPhone event for Sept 12

Sep 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

SunMoon Food appoints new chairman, convenes EGM to reinstate mandate for interested person transaction

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening