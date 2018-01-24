You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan says trans-Pacific trade pact, without US, to be signed in March

Tue, Jan 23, 2018 - 5:46 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jan 23, 2018 - 9:39 PM

BP_TRADEPACT_230118_92.jpg
Eleven countries aiming to forge a new Asia-Pacific trade pact after the United States pulled out of an earlier version will hold a signing ceremony in Chile in March, Japan's economy minister said on Tuesday in a big win for Tokyo.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO]Exactly one year to the day United States President Donald Trump pulled the US out of an ambitious Pacific Rim trade deal, the other 11 countries - including Singapore - came to an agreement to move forward on a new version after two days of talks in Tokyo ended on Tuesday (Jan 23).

The countries will now work towards inking the deal, now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and dubbed the TPP-11, by early March.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported March 8 as the date being mooted for the signing ceremony to be held in Chile.

Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang said in a statement on Tuesday: "Singapore is pleased by the good outcome on the CPTPP. We have made significant efforts to uphold the spirit and substance of the original agreement, while maintaining its high ambition and overall balance."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal, when entered into force, will substantially lower tariffs on a wide range of goods. Even without the US, it will be attractive for Singapore companies which will gain access to a market of 500 million people with a combined output of US$10 trillion (S$13.2 trillion).

Apart from Japan and Singapore, the other countries to the deal are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru and Vietnam.

Mr Lim noted that Singapore companies will stand to gain from the "substantial elimination of tariffs and non-tariff barriers for goods, improved access for service suppliers in a wide range of sectors, greater facilitation of investments, and improved access to government procurement contracts".

Japan and Australia have been flagbearers of the deal since Mr Trump pulled the US out of it, with Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Malcolm Turnbull agreeing in Tokyo last week to take the lead in urging countries to ink the deal by March.

Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the "epoch-making" new agreement would be a "big engine to overcome protectionism" that has been emerging in several parts of the world.

The CPTPP supercedes the original TPP, with negotiators having agreed to freeze 20 provisions of the original document during talks in November last year, mostly on intellectual property.

Senior officials agreed to freeze another two provisions on Tuesday, the NHK reported, including one relating to a ban on preferential treatment of state-owned enterprises as requested by Malaysia.

The clause of the original document was to ensure businesses regardless of ownership can compete fairly with foreign state-owned enterprises on the basis of quality and price, and not on the basis of discriminatory regulation, subsidies, or favouritism.

While the 11 nations reached a broad consensus on the deal on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam, in November last year, questions arose after Canada - the second largest economy in the bloc after Japan - wavered.

Canada had been the holdout, in seeking greater protection of its French-speaking cultural industries such as movies, television and music. It was also unhappy with the rules of origin for cars. But it is understood that Canada withdrew its concerns at the meeting in Tokyo.

These outstanding issues were among those that were resolved following two days of talks among senior officials from the 11 countries in Tokyo. The officials finalised the list of suspended provisions, and completed the legal verification of the agreement, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a news statement.

The MTI added that the outcome "reaffirms the CPTPP countries' collective commitment towards greater trade liberalisation and regional integration".

"The CPTPP continues to be an important, high quality agreement, and is a good example of a plurilateral agreement from which countries each stand to benefit. In this spirit, the agreement will also be open for other willing and like-minded economies to join in future," it said.

Mr Motegi said he hopes to explain the benefits of the trade deal to the US, so that the world's largest economy can eventually be persuaded to return to the pact.

He added that he wants to open the doors for other interested countries to join the CPTPP after it has entered into force. THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Empty British seats in EU parliament go up for grabs post-Brexit

India set sights on US$5t economy by 2025

The winners and losers in Trump's trade crackdown

EU removes Panama, seven others from tax-haven blacklist, promoting criticism

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Taiwan president says does not exclude possibility of China attack

Editor's Choice

BT_20180123_VIPOP23_3275358.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Foreign workforce: take into account economic cycles

232840660.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble stock up on news of potential buyer

BT_20180123_LKENBLOC23_3275543.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

Two more collective sale tenders launched

Most Read

1 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
2 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
3 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
4 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

lwxconsumer241117.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation at 0.6% for 2017 after consumer prices edge up 0.4% in December

lwxconsumer241117.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6x2zqx2kqg7taoor61v.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

'Long winter' seen ending for Singapore home prices: survey

Jan 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS cuts transaction fee for SME payments as more SMEs go online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening