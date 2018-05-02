You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan to host summit with China, South Korea on May 9

Tue, May 01, 2018 - 10:23 PM

file6zy9v3kbwac139b4gkb3.jpg
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe(R) will host a summit with President Moon Jae-in (L) of South Korea and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Tokyo on May 9 to discuss regional issues, the government said on Tuesday, with observers expecting North Korea to be high on the agenda.

[TOKYO] Japan will host a summit with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Tokyo on May 9 to discuss regional issues, the government said on Tuesday, with observers expecting North Korea to be high on the agenda.

The meeting, which has been hosted in turn by each of the three nations since the first one was held in Japan in 2008, aims to strengthen dialogue and cooperation. It is the third time Japan has hosted the meeting, the Foreign Ministry said.

Bracketing the summit, Mr Li will make a state visit to Japan from May 8 to 11, during which he will meet Emperor Akihito, the ministry added.

Mr Moon held a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday, when both sides agreed to work towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Kim is also due to meet US President Donald Trump in coming weeks.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Growth of over 2.5% expected despite global risks: PM Lee

Schneider, Temasek buying business unit of India's L&T for 140b rupees

S$200m raised to subsidise worker training: Chan

Soaring govt, private debt raises red flag for financial authorities

Startups can still play along e-commerce giants in SEA gold rush

South Korea, Japan, China to hold summit next week

Editor's Choice

BT_20180502_JQTALENT_3419973.jpg
May 2, 2018
Technology

It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore

May 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banking gains push Singapore market cap higher in April

BT_20180502_ASJAPFA_3419974.jpg
May 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Japfa still has long-term goals in sight

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 Malaysians poke fun at 1MDB scandal with 'Kleptopoly'
5 Malaysia vote result complicated by jump in candidates for seats
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180502_JQTALENT_3419973.jpg
May 2, 2018
Technology

It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore

BT_20180502_SHONEWOOD_3420097.jpg
May 2, 2018
SME

Knock on wood for success

BT_20180502_ABTECHNO_3420091.jpg
May 2, 2018
SME

A micro-spectroscopy technique to sieve out the fake from the real

May 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Schneider, Temasek buying business unit of India's L&T for 140b rupees

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening