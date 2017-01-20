Japan trade minister says not considering Toshiba rescue plan

Japan's minister for economy, trade and industry, Hiroshige Seko, said on Friday a rescue plan for embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp was not under consideration at his ministry.

Mr Seko told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he would closely monitor the steps taken by Toshiba's management.

Toshiba is under pressure to come up with cash as it faces a bigger-than-expected writedown for its US nuclear business that local media have said could come in at US$6 billion.

