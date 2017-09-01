Japanese firms urge transparency over Brexit deal

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Tokyo
BRITAIN'S prime minister Theresa May said on Thursday that she intends to take UK trade and investment with Japan to a "whole new level" after Britain quits the European Union. But her trip to Japan has served to underline the deep uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process.
