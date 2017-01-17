You are here
JPMorgan upgrades Indonesia, lifting call that riled Jakarta
Bank's analysts raise their "tactical" view of Indonesian equities one level to "neutral"
Singapore
JPMORGAN Chase & Co has upgraded its assessment of the Indonesian stock market, reversing an earlier bearish call that prompted Jakarta to stop doing business with the US bank.
The bank's analysts raised their "tactical" view of Indonesian equities one level to "
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg