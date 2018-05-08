You are here

Key priority for Singapore to remain a nation of opportunities: President Halimah

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 9:14 PM
ONE of four key priorities is for the city-state to remain a nation of opportunities where Singaporeans can pursue dreams, chart fulfilling careers and lead meaningful lives, said President Halimah Yacob.

"To achieve this, we are prepared to adapt to changing economic conditions, embrace technology and continually upgrade our skills and knowledge," she said.

The former Speaker of Parliament gave her maiden President's Address at the opening of the second session of the 13th Parliament on Monday night.

In the speech drafted mainly by Singapore's fourth-generation (4G) leaders, the President set out the government's priorities and plans for the remainder of the current term of office.

This follows a major Cabinet reshuffle, which saw several young ministers take on new portfolios.

In her speech, Mdm Halimah said that the government will continue to renew the Singapore economy to keep it productive, enterprising and innovative.

This comes as investments in research and development are bearing fruit - enabling Singapore to exploit deep technology and digitalisation, create a Smart Nation and build and scale up new products and services.

Companies will also play a "major role" in economic restructuring.

"We will build a strong base of local firms with the capabilities to succeed both at home and abroad. Our enterprises must develop a strong culture of collaboration, especially when overseas," she said.

The government will also invest in its people.

"We are changing the way we educate and prepare Singaporeans for life, putting less emphasis on academic grades, and more on skills and the ability to adapt to a dynamic external environment," she said.

The next key priority is the need to "secure Singapore's place in this changing world".

"Against the tide of rising protectionism, we must champion free trade and explore new opportunities to collaborate with others," she said.

"We seek to be friends with as many countries as possible. In particular, we will work for good relations with both the US and China."

The third key priority of the government is to build a well-connected, world-class city. Sustainable development will be a key consideration, said the President.

Finally, the government aims to forge a cohesive, caring and inclusive society by tackling inequality and meeting the different needs of various segments of Singaporeans.

In an uncertain and volatile world, leadership will continue to make a critical difference to Singapore, noted Mdm Halimah.

She exhorted the 4G leaders to "fire up and mobilise the spirit and energy of young Singaporeans", as a new generation comes of age.

"The trust between the people and their leaders is not automatically passed on from one generation to the next," she said, stating that the right to lead must be earned.

"Together, the new generation will keep Singapore an exceptional nation," she concluded.

Parliament will debate the President's Address for a week, starting next Monday.

