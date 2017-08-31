You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Key US inflation measure sees modest July gain

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 21:18

[WASHINGTON] A closely watched measure of US inflation posted only a token increase in July, as low fuel costs continue to weigh on prices, according to data released Thursday.

The weak reading for the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure could add to disagreements among central bankers who are split over the need to raise the key interest rate a third time this year.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 0.1 per cent in July after seeing no change in June, matching analyst expectations, the Commerce Department reported.

But the 12-month measure remained steady at 1.4 per cent, the same as June, and well below the Fed's two percent target.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy decreased by 0.1 per cent for the month, but even excluding the volatile food and fuel categories, the "core" PCE index also gained 0.1 per cent, the same as May and June.

The 12-month core measure actually fell a tenth of a point to 1.4 per cent - the third decrease in this measure so far in 2017. It has undershot the Fed's two per cent target for more than five years.

The report also showed Americans' incomes rising slightly faster than their spending for the month.

Personal income rose 0.4 per cent in July, or US$65.6 billion, while spending increased 0.3 per cent, or US$44.7 billion.

After nearly seven years of uninterrupted job creation and economic recovery, the absence of inflation has flummoxed economists, since falling unemployment should spur wages and prices.

The Fed has said it expects inflation to stabilise near its two percent target over the medium term.

But according to minutes from the most recent monetary policy meeting, some central bankers now believe the United States is settling in for a new era of low inflation.

Some argued that, after raising rates twice in 2017, the Fed can afford to "be patient" before approving another increase.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

US releases 500,000 barrels of oil from strategic reserve

India's economic growth slows to 5.7% in June quarter

Chinese Communist Party congress set for Oct 18: state media

China's central bank bans longer-tenor NCDs to close bank funding loophole

EU's Barnier says no "decisive progress" in Brexit talks

US heavy bombers, jets in show of force against North Korea

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
2 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
3 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
4 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
5 Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

qantas2.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Singapore's gain is Dubai's loss as Qantas tweaks Kangaroo Route

SIA 18164456.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 31, 2017
Real Estate

Update: Average DC rate up 13.8% for non-landed residential use, 3.8% for commercial

Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

Wilmar acquires 50% stake of Singapore's Aalst Chocolate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening