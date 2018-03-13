Kim Jong-un wants to sign peace treaty with Trump: report

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un wants to sign a peace treaty and establish diplomatic relations with the US, including allowing an embassy in Pyongyang, according to the Seoul-based Dong-A Ilbo newspaper, which cited an unidentified senior official with South Korea's presidential office.

Mr Kim is likely to raise the possibility of a peace treaty as well as denuclearizing his country during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the newspaper said, citing an official in the office of South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.

Mr Trump last week agreed to meet Mr Kim, although when and where the summit would take place has yet to be decided.

In a separate summit between Mr Kim and Mr Moon scheduled for next month, the North Korean leader is also expected to raise resuming cultural exchanges and reuniting separated families.

BLOOMBERG