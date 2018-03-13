You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kim Jong-un wants to sign peace treaty with Trump: report

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 9:23 AM

BP_Kim Jong-un_120318_46.jpg
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un wants to sign a peace treaty and establish diplomatic relations with the US, including allowing an embassy in Pyongyang, according to the Seoul-based Dong-A Ilbo newspaper, which cited an unidentified senior official with South Korea's presidential office.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un wants to sign a peace treaty and establish diplomatic relations with the US, including allowing an embassy in Pyongyang, according to the Seoul-based Dong-A Ilbo newspaper, which cited an unidentified senior official with South Korea's presidential office.

Mr Kim is likely to raise the possibility of a peace treaty as well as denuclearizing his country during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the newspaper said, citing an official in the office of South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.

Mr Trump last week agreed to meet Mr Kim, although when and where the summit would take place has yet to be decided.

In a separate summit between Mr Kim and Mr Moon scheduled for next month, the North Korean leader is also expected to raise resuming cultural exchanges and reuniting separated families.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US inflation expectations rise -NY Fed survey

Trump charges Ross with pushing EU to lower tariffs, EU demurs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore, Indonesia to share expertise on e-commerce logistics

Xi's rise crushes political reform predictions

Singapore firms to get direct access to infrastructure opportunities in Bangladesh

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening