Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said: "It is not worth tearing up family bonds built over a lifetime over these differences, however serious they are. This is not the family legacy which their father would have wanted to leave behind. Singaporeans can urge them to settle their dispute amicably in private or through closed-door arbitration."

[SINGAPORE] Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong had last year explained to Mr Lee Hsien Yang the care being taken by the ministerial committee studying the options for Mr Lee Kuan Yew's house at 38, Oxley Road, however Mr Lee "remained unhappy over the delay and uncertainty in demolishing the house".

