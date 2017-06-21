PM Lee apologises over dispute with siblings, will speak in parliament on July 3

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong has apologised to Singaporeans over the ongoing private dispute between him and his two younger siblings.

In a statement on Monday evening, he said that Singaporeans have been "disturbed and confused" by the dispute over the 38 Oxley Road home that his late father, former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, lived in.

"I deeply regret that this dispute has affected Singapore's reputation and Singaporeans' confidence in the government," he said.

"As your Prime Minister, I apologise to you for this. And as the eldest of the siblings, it grieves me to think of the anguish that this would have caused our parents if they were still alive," Mr Lee added.

Much as he would like to move on and "end a most unhappy experience" for Singaporeans, he said the "baseless accusations" against the government cannot be left unanswered.

Mr Lee announced he would deliver a ministerial statement when parliament sits on July 3 to refute the charges levelled against him by his siblings Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Wei Ling.

He has also instructed that the People's Action Party (PAP) party whip be lifted, with all members of parliament having the opportunity to raise questions for themselves and their constituents.

"I urge all MPs, including the non-PAP MPs, to examine the issues thoroughly and question me and my Cabinet colleagues vigorously. I hope that this full, public airing in parliament will dispel any doubts that have been planted and strengthen confidence in our institutions and our system of government," said Mr Lee.

He assured the nation that the matter would not distract him and the Cabinet from their responsibility to govern, and to deal with more important national issues including the pressing economic and security challenges.

"As public servants, my ministers and I will always protect the integrity of our institutions, and uphold the strict standards separating private affairs from our public duties," he said.

"We are determined to repair the damage that has been done to Singapore. We will continue to lead our nation and serve you to the best of our ability."

