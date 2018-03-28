You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lending to eurozone companies slows in potential headache for ECB

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180328_NAHEU28A_3369655.jpg
If the slowdown in lending continues, it could prove an obstacle to the European Central Bank as it prepares to wind down its quantitative easing scheme this year and raise interest rates the next.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Frankfurt

LENDING to eurozone companies slowed last month and a measure of money circulating in the region dipped unexpectedly, data showed on Tuesday, in a fresh sign that the eurozone's economic expansion may be losing momentum.

If the slowdown continues, it could prove an obstacle to the European Central Bank as it prepares to wind down its quantitative easing (QE) scheme this year and raise interest rates the next, as signalled by a number of policymakers in recent days.

Buying nearly 2.5 trillion euros (S$4.1 trillion) worth of debt in the past three years, the ECB has laboured to depress borrowing costs and increase lending, in the hope of rekindling inflation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But lending to non-financial corporations grew just 3.1 per cent in February, slowing from a post-crisis high of 3.4 per cent a month earlier, the ECB said in a monthly statement. It followed disappointing business activity and confidence data last week.

"The numbers so far do not change the path towards the end of QE," said Kenneth Broux, an analyst at Societe Generale. "But I think should the numbers continue to weaken it's going to continue to remove the scope for further tightening."

Speaking in Helsinki on Tuesday, Finnish central bank governor Erkki Liikanen, considered a centrist on the ECB's Governing Council, also called for caution.

"A gradual tightening of monetary policy will rest on a more solid basis when indications of inflation rates to potentially temporarily exceed two per cent become more prominent in inflation expectations," the Finnish governor said.

Lending growth is trending near its best level since the global financial crisis, but it remains below its pre-crisis volume. Many banks, under pressure to repair their balance sheets, are still reluctant to lend to the real economy.

However, policy hawks on the ECB's Governing Council, who favour a tighter monetary policy, are sticking to their guns, backing market expectations for bond buys to end this year and rates to be raised towards the middle of 2019.

"The market is forecasting a change of interest in first half of 2019 - looking from today's perspective, we can probably agree with the market forecast," Lithuanian central bank chief Vitas Vasiliauskas said, echoing comments by his German and Estonian peers in recent days.

The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money supply, seen by some as a precursor of economic activity, was 4.2 per cent, short of expectations for 4.6 per cent. REUTERS

Government & Economy

In call with Trump, Merkel urges EU-US dialogue on trade

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

A*Star takes new targeted approach to R&D

Germany said to be at odds with France over tariffs on US cars

UK employers concerned about migration curbs

BOE considered bank capital buffer hike but waiting to watch risks

Editor's Choice

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

bp_sia_270318_39.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Transport

SIA planning new seats for the 777-9

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening