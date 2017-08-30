Levee breaches due to Harvey at Houston suburb forcing evacuation

[HOUSTON] A levee along the Brazos River south of Houston breached on Tuesday due to heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey, forcing officials to call for residents to evacuate low-lying areas.

Matt Sebesta, the chief administrator of Brazoria County, urged residents of the Columbia Lakes neighbourhood to leave.

"They need to get out. Get to higher ground in Angleton," the county seat, he said in a televised interview.

Columbia Lakes is located about 80 km from Houston, close to Brazos River.

The Houston area's rivers have started to flood.

Harris County officials earlier on Tuesday warned resident of six northern Houston neighbourhoods to evacuate around two water reservoirs that had started overflowing.

REUTERS