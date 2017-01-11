You are here

PARLIAMENT

Life-long learning subsidy totals S$400m a year

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung also says that 40% of the amount goes to individual-initiated training
Mr Ong: Individuals these days are more likely to prepare themselves for their next careers, as opposed to employers doing so for them.

THE government provides about S$400 million each year in direct training subsidies for lifelong learning, with up to 40 per cent of that amount going towards supporting training that's initiated by individuals.

The money comes from the Ministry of Education and one of its

