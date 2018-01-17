Local firms fared better in paying bills promptly in 2017

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
LOCAL firms are making payments more promptly, with the annual average proportion of prompt payments rising from an all-time low of 43.77 per cent in 2016 to 48.4 per cent last year.
Data from the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB) indicates that the annual average
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo