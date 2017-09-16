You are here

London subway bomb blast a terrorist incident: police

22 injured in rush-hour attack; counterterrorism unit head says blast came from improvised explosive device
Sat, Sep 16, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20170916_BLAST16_3088627.jpg
The wounded largely suffered flash burns at the Parsons Green station, about 1.6km south-west of central London. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the authorities have identified one suspect.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

A HOME-MADE bomb sent a scorching cloud of smoke and flames through a London subway carriage Friday, injuring at least 22 commuters during rush-hour and sending people scrambling for safety in what police are calling a terrorist incident.

There was no immediate claim of

