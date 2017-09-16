You are here
London subway bomb blast a terrorist incident: police
22 injured in rush-hour attack; counterterrorism unit head says blast came from improvised explosive device
London
A HOME-MADE bomb sent a scorching cloud of smoke and flames through a London subway carriage Friday, injuring at least 22 commuters during rush-hour and sending people scrambling for safety in what police are calling a terrorist incident.
There was no immediate claim of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg