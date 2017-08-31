You are here

Louisiana soaked, Houston flooded in Harvey's wake

Texas death toll is 17, and tens of thousands have been displaced; energy hub of Houston paralysed
Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170831_NSHARVEY31_3064070.jpg
Flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey put a power sub-station in Iowa, in the Calcasieu Parish of Louisiana, under water. A few hundred people have been rescued from their homes in Lake Charles in the state.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Houston

TROPICAL Storm Harvey bore down on Louisiana on Wednesday, pouring down more water after having set rainfall records in Texas that caused catastrophic flooding and paralysed the US energy hub of Houston.

The storm that first came ashore last Friday as the most powerful

