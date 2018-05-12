You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Macau billionaire gets 4 years prison for bribing UN officials

Sat, May 12, 2018 - 10:31 AM

2015-10-06T032144Z_311332373_GF10000233606_RTRMADP_3_USA-CRIME-MACAU.jpg
Billionaire Macau real estate developer Ng Lap Seng was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday after being found guilty last July of bribing two United Nations ambassadors to help him build a multibillion dollar conference centre.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Billionaire Macau real estate developer Ng Lap Seng was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday after being found guilty last July of bribing two United Nations ambassadors to help him build a multibillion dollar conference centre.

Ng, 69, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by US District Judge Vernon Broderick, who also ordered him to forfeit US$1.5 million, representing assets used in his crimes, and to pay a US$1 million criminal fine.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of more than six years, while Ng's lawyers had urged Mr Broderick to impose a sentence of time served and let Ng return to China.

Mr Broderick denied a motion by Ng's lawyers to keep him out of prison on bail while he appeals his conviction, ruling that Ng would have to surrender to authorities in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A lawyer for Ng was not immediately available for comment.

Ng has been under house arrest in a Manhattan apartment since shortly after his arrest in 2015. He was found guilty by a jury last July of charges including bribery and money laundering.

Prosecutors said during Ng's four-week trial last year that Ng paid more than US$1 million in bribes to Francis Lorenzo, a former deputy ambassador from the Dominican Republic, and John Ashe, a former UN General Assembly president and ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda.

The prosecutors said that with the two ambassadors' support, Ng hoped to build a conference centre in Macau that would turn the former Portuguese territory into the "Geneva of Asia", while winning "fame and more fortune" for himself. The centre was never built.

Lorenzo pleaded guilty to bribery and money laundering, and he testified against Ng at his trial after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors.

Ashe was also criminally charged but died accidentally at home in June 2016 after dropping a barbell on his neck.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Malaysia's Najib, wife banned from leaving the country: immigration chief

Trump tells car CEOs he'll talk with California on standards

US vows to make North Korea rich if it gives up nukes

Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry

Draghi presses for euro-area fund as buffer in future crises

Former Malaysian PM Najib to take a break amid reports of flight to Jakarta

Editor's Choice

May 12, 2018
Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

BT_20180512_HHBRUNCH12FINAL_3433491-1.jpg
May 12, 2018
Brunch

Keeping things shipshape

May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost back in the black in Q4 on absence of impairment fees

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
5 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180512_CSP12_3433917.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers starts on Nov 15

BT_20180512_ANWAR2_3433995.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says King willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

BT_20180512_JAHENG12_3433855.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

See tech disruption as enabling, rather than taking away jobs: Heng

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH appoints chief tech officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening