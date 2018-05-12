You are here

Home > Government & Economy
MALAYSIA POST-ELECTION

Mahathir says King willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

He says Anwar will be released immediately after Sultan Muhammad V's royal absolution
Sat, May 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180512_ANWAR2_3433995.jpg
Mr Anwar, who has been incarcerated since 2015, will now be able to participate in politics.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA'S newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday that the country's monarch has indicated he was willing to grant a full pardon to jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim immediately.

The South-east Asian nation's political landscape has been shaped for nearly two decades by a bitter feud between Mr Anwar and Dr Mahathir, whose decision to sack Mr Anwar as his deputy sparked an opposition movement, Reformasi, or Reform, in 1998. But in 2016, Mahathir abandoned the long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, and joined Mr Anwar's opposition alliance to fight against scandal-hit former premier Najib Razak.

"It is going to be a full pardon, which means not only pardoned, but he is released immediately and after that he will be free to participate fully in politics," Dr Mahathir told reporters a day after he was sworn to office following his alliance's shock win in Wednesday's election.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At 92, he is the world's oldest elected leader. Dr Mahathir said the King, Sultan Muhammad V, indicated he was willing to pardon Mr Anwar immediately. A full pardon by the King would mean he can return to active politics.

Before the election, Dr Mahathir had said he would step down and give the prime minister's post to Mr Anwar when he is pardoned. He has said Mr Anwar's wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, will be the deputy prime minister in his Cabinet.

Reporters and Anwar supporters were gathering outside a hospital in Kuala Lumpur where he is recovering from shoulder surgery. His wife also arrived at the hospital and an alliance source said Dr Mahathir was due to visit later in the day.

Mr Anwar, 70, was due to be released on June 8 with time taken off his sentence for good behaviour. He began a five-year sentence for sodomy in 2015, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated.

Dr Mahathir said he will announce a Cabinet on Saturday that would include himself, Wan Azizah and 10 others, including the ministers for finance, foreign affairs, defence and home affairs. "Whether Anwar will be part of the Cabinet or not will be decided when the time comes," he said. Dr Mahathir said initial policies would focus on fulfilling promises made in the alliance's manifesto, including the abolition of a goods and services tax (GST).

"In the case of foreign affairs, we want to maintain good relations with all countries regardless of their policies," he said. "We do not want to favour any country, we want to ensure that the market for Malaysia is as large as possible."

Dr Mahathir has vowed to reassure financial markets and return billions of dollars lost in a graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was a major factor in the election and in the ouster of Mr Najib, Dr Mahathir's predecessor and former protege.

The new Prime Minister said the country's Attorney-General was wrong to clear Mr Najib in the 1MDB probe in 2016.

"He, in fact, has hidden evidence of wrongdoing, and that is wrong in law. We have to do what is permitted by the laws of this country," Dr Mahathir said.

Malaysian markets were closed and will reopen on Monday, but overseas investors were nervous about Mr Najib's ouster after a decade in office.

Dr Mahathir said his government would look into measures to stabilise the ringgit, and talk to departments on what could be done.

Dr Mahathir, dubbed the "Father of Modern Malaysia" during his previous 22 years in power until 2003 was known for his strong-arm, sometimes pugnacious style of rule, marked by an intolerance for dissent. But he was also credited for transforming his South-east Asian country from a sleepy backwater into a modern industrialised nation. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

May 12, 2018
Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

BT_20180512_HHBRUNCH12FINAL_3433491-1.jpg
May 12, 2018
Brunch

Keeping things shipshape

May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost back in the black in Q4 on absence of impairment fees

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
5 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180512_CSP12_3433917.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers starts on Nov 15

BT_20180512_JAHENG12_3433855.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

See tech disruption as enabling, rather than taking away jobs: Heng

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH appoints chief tech officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening