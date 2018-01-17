Malaysia and Singapore look forward to stable ties

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
DOMESTIC developments came up for mention at the eighth Singapore-Malaysia leaders' retreat on Tuesday, with both leaders alluding to the impending general election in Malaysia.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, speaking at a press conference at the Istana, the venue for
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo