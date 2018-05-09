You are here
MALAYSIA GOES TO THE POLLS
Malaysia Elections: A guide to the 'do-or-die' election
MALAYSIA is holding its most closely watched general election on Wednesday. Some 15 million Malaysians are expected to head to the polling booths from 8am to decide the fate of 222 parliamentary seats and 505 state seats up for grabs. The ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is up against the
