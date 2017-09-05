You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia foiled plot to disrupt SEA Games, 19 arrested

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 21:06

sea games.jpg
One of those arrested, a 25-year-old Filipino belonging to the Abu Sayyaf militant group operating in the southern Philippines, planned to launch an attack at the Games' closing ceremony. PHOTO:ST

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian police said Tuesday they had foiled a "terror plot" to disrupt last month's Southeast Asian Games and the country's independence day celebrations and arrested 19 suspects including 11 foreigners.

The new national police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the arrests were made during a series of raids across the country in July and August.

As well as eight Malaysians there were one Bangladeshi, two from the Maldives, three from Iraq, a Palestinian, two Indonesians and two Filipinos, he said in a statement.

"Between July 4-Aug 30, the (police) Special Branch counter terrorism division has launched operation in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan and Johor to thwart terror plot to disrupt the 2017 SEA Games and the 60th National Day celebration," Mr Fuzi said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He said one of those arrested, a 25-year-old Filipino belonging to the Abu Sayyaf militant group operating in the southern Philippines, planned to launch an attack at the Games' closing ceremony.

The suspect, who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of six Filipinos and the killing of a Christian hostage in the southern Philippines in 2010, had sneaked into the Malaysian town of Sandakan on Borneo island before making his way to Kuala Lumpur in December 2015, according to Fuzi.

The two-week SEA Games ended with a glittering closing ceremony on August 30 at the Bukit Jalil Stadium outside the capital Kuala Lumpur. It was attended by Prime Minister Najib Razak and senior government ministers.

Independence Day celebrations were held the next day at a central square in the capital.

Mr Fuzi said all the suspects were being held under a tough anti-terrorism law that allows for detention of up to 28 days without trial.

Their identity was not disclosed and the statement did not say if any weapons or explosives were recovered from them.

Mainly Muslim Malaysia has not suffered a major terror attack in recent years, unlike its larger neighbour Indonesia.

A total of 989 people were arrested under the country's anti-terrorism law between 2012 and April 2017, acccording to Nur Jazlan Mohamad, the deputy home minister in charge of internal security.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

N Korea vows more 'gift packages' for the US in nuclear row

US factory orders post biggest drop in nearly three years

European court rules companies must tell employees of email checks

Hurricane threat grows for Florida as Irma gains strength

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tan Chuan-Jin to become new Speaker of Parliament, Desmond Lee to helm MSF

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

fa-noble-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble Group shareholders approve sale of North Americas gas and power unit to Mercuria

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

fa-tcj-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Tan Chuan-Jin to become new Speaker of Parliament, Desmond Lee to helm MSF

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening