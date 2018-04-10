You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia goes to the polls on May 9, nominations on April 28: Election Commission

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 12:34 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will hold its 14th general election on May 9, the country's Election Commission (EC) said.

Nomination day for candidates will be on April 28, after which parties can begin campaigning, the EC announced on Tuesday.

"The campaign period will last 11 days," said EC chairman Hashim Abdullah.

Eleven days is the minimum campaigning period required by law.

May 9 falls on a Wednesday. This marks the first time Malaysia is holding its polls on a weekday in almost 20 years. The last time the country held polls on a weekday was in 1999.

The upcoming polls, expected to be a closely fought one, will see ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) pitted against Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) in multiple three-cornered fights nationwide.

THE STRAITS TIMES

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

BMW, Toyota get reprieve in crosshairs of US-China trade spat

China's Xi urges Taiwan business community to shun independence

ECB says don't worry as Euro area hits economic soft patch

Fed's Kaplan says trade issues with China won't resolve soon

N Korea foreign minister in rare visit to Moscow amid diplomatic thaw

Xi vows to further open China economy amid US trade spat

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's raises ESR-Reit outlook to 'stable', affirms 'Baa3' investment grade rating

image001.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, VMware to set up 'virtual sandbox' for customers to test products in hybrid cloud setting

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening