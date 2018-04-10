[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will hold its 14th general election on May 9, the country's Election Commission (EC) said.

Nomination day for candidates will be on April 28, after which parties can begin campaigning, the EC announced on Tuesday.

"The campaign period will last 11 days," said EC chairman Hashim Abdullah.

Eleven days is the minimum campaigning period required by law.

May 9 falls on a Wednesday. This marks the first time Malaysia is holding its polls on a weekday in almost 20 years. The last time the country held polls on a weekday was in 1999.

The upcoming polls, expected to be a closely fought one, will see ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) pitted against Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) in multiple three-cornered fights nationwide.

THE STRAITS TIMES