You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 12:45 PM

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
Malaysia's king has agreed to pardon jailed opposition icon Anwar Ibrahim (above) at once, newly installed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's king has agreed to pardon jailed opposition icon Anwar Ibrahim at once, newly installed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday.

"The (king) has indicated he is willing to pardon Datuk Sri Anwar immediately," Mr Mahathir told a press conference, using a Malay honorific.

It came a day after the 92-year-old was sworn in after a shock win that toppled the country's long-ruling coalition.

"We will begin the... proper process of obtaining a pardon for Datuk Sri Anwar," said Mr Mahathir.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This means a full pardon. He should be released immediately when he is pardoned." Mr Mahathir has promised to eventually hand the premiership over to Anwar, his former nemesis turned ally in an opposition alliance formed to take on scandal-plagued former prime minister Najib Razak.

Mr Mahathir's reconciliation with Anwar has been one of the most remarkable aspects of an electrifying election race.

Anwar was a senior figure in government and Mr Mahathir's heir-apparent until the pair dramatically fell out.

Mr Mahathir sacked Anwar in 1998 over political differences, and he was subsequently jailed on charges of sodomy and abuse of power, in a case widely condemned as politically motivated.

Anwar was jailed again during Mr Najib's rule. He was already slated to come out of prison in June.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 1.5% in March, led by continued drop in vehicle sales

Philippines' govt sees popularity dip on inflation worries

Malaysia elections: PM-in-waiting Anwar watches Mahathir swearing in from hospital

Indonesia central bank says rupiah's level is not reflecting fundamentals

Trump-Kim summit in Singapore a significant step on the path to peace: PM Lee

White House cancels Nasa programme on greenhouse gas: report

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SingPost_110518_67.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Absence of impairment charge sends SingPost to S$24m Q4 profit; to pay 2 S cent dividend

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 1.5% in March, led by continued drop in vehicle sales

BP_Genting Singapore_110518_76.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore up 7.8% on positive results, earnings prospects

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening