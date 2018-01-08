You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia opposition taps 92-year-old Mahathir to fight Najib

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 8:30 AM

BP_Mahathir_080118_50.jpg
Malaysia's opposition named Mahathir Mohamad, 92, as candidate for prime minister in an election that must be held by August.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's opposition named Mahathir Mohamad, 92, as candidate for prime minister in an election that must be held by August.

Once Malaysia's longest serving premier, Dr Mahathir will battle against his own hand-picked heir, Prime Minister Najib Razak, 64. The coalition known as Pakatan Harapan, or Pact of Hope, said at its convention Sunday that Dr Mahathir would remain prime minister until jailed de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim, 70, is eligible to take over.

The opposition has struggled to make gains since dealing Mr Najib his biggest-ever blow in 2013, when it won the popular vote and caused the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition to take home its lowest number of parliamentary seats. A December survey by Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research showed that Mr Najib's coalition may regain its two-thirds majority in parliament, the Malaysian Insight reported.

"Mahathir will be a tough opponent to Najib," said Ibrahim Suffian, programme director at Merdeka Centre.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"So while the survey presently indicates the situation as being uphill for Pakatan, we still have perhaps two to three months to the election, which is at least half a lifetime in politics."

Having ruled as prime minister from 1981 to 2003, Dr Mahathir has been out of office for 15 years. While he was instrumental in removing Mr Najib's predecessor Abdullah Ahmad Badawi from power in 2009, his influence has waned over the years and it's unclear how much voter support he can command. His nomination was met with resistance from some members of Pakatan Harapan, which delayed the final decision.

"It wasn't easy for me to join a movement that was not happy with me in the past, but the effort to topple Najib is greater than my feelings," Dr Mahathir said in a speech after his nomination.

"Therefore, I am willing to cooperate and listen to the criticism toward my old party."

Pakatan was formed in 2015, after policy differences and the sentencing of Anwar for sodomy hastened the implosion of a previous alliance. The opposition is seeking a royal pardon for Anwar, with the prison's director-general saying he is set to be released on June 8.

If Anwar receives the pardon after the Pakatan Harapan government is installed, he would need to contest and win in a by-election for a parliamentary seat to be eligible to become the country's prime minister. Pakatan also named Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, opposition chief in parliament and Anwar's wife, as candidate for deputy prime minister.

Mr Najib has yet to publicly comment on Dr Mahathir's appointment. The prime minister is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia this week.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

UK consumer spending falls in 2017 for first time in 5 years: Visa

160 attempts daily to access online porn in UK parliament: data

May says reshuffle of UK cabinet will happen 'soon'

Trump assails 'fake book' as allies hail 'political genius'

Malaysian opposition picks Mahathir to face Najib

Indonesia's online merchants fight to attract shoppers

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 Memories Group begins trading on SGX at S$0.285 after reverse takeover of SHC
4 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
5 Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stratech: Delays in securing fresh funds resulted in missing AGM deadline

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group puts final amount from sale of US gas and power unit at US$168m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening