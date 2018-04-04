You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysian PM Najib promises RM1.46b raise for civil servants ahead of polls

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 12:54 PM

najib.jpg
Prime Minister Najib Razak promised on Wednesday RM1.46 billion (S$496 million) in salary hikes to Malaysia's civil servants, a key vote bank for the ruling coalition in a looming general election.
PHOTO: EPA EFE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Prime Minister Najib Razak promised on Wednesday RM1.46 billion (S$496 million) in salary hikes to Malaysia's civil servants, a key vote bank for the ruling coalition in a looming general election.

Malaysia's 1.6 million civil servants, most of them ethnic Malays, have traditionally been supporters of the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition. However, the rising cost of living has been a concern for many, with some ruling party officials warning that they could turn against the party if the issue is not addressed.

Scandal-plagued Mr Najib needs to consolidate support for his coalition to stave off an unprecedented challenge from his former mentor turned opposition leader, Mahathir Mohamad.

"The government has agreed to increase the salaries amounting to one service year for all 1.6 million civil servants... with an additional RM1.46 billion from July 1," Mr Najib told a gathering of civil servants in the administrative capital, Putrajaya.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Najib promised a one-time cash payment of RM1,500 in October for civil servants and RM750 for government retirees as part of the government's 2018 budget.

Civil servants saw a salary hike between 7 and 13 per cent in 2012 ahead of elections the following year.

Mr Najib faces a tough contest in the upcoming polls - which could be called in days - amid a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB. Mr Najib and the fund have denied any wrongdoing.

Parliament approved a plan last week to redraw electoral boundaries, a move that the opposition and critics say will help Mr Najib's coalition retain power.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Beijing to announce retaliatory trade steps on Wednesday afternoon: China state media journalist

Tears, budget battles and mascots: the tricky path to Tokyo 2020

South Korea musicians return after rare Pyongyang joint concert

Tech CEOs call for gun control following YouTube shooting

China injects 60.8b yuan into Anbang after fraud alleged

4 long weekends in 2019 from public holidays, the same as this year

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades PACC Offshore to 'hold'; lowers 12-month target price to S$0.32

Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

4 long weekends in 2019 from public holidays, the same as this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening