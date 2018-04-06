Malaysian PM Najib to announce dissolution of parliament at 11.30am: Media

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will announce the dissolution of parliament at 11.30am on Friday, paving the way for a general election, local media reported.

Mr Najib will make the announcement via state broadcaster RTM, state-linked Berita Harian reported, without citing the source of information. The Star newspaper also reported the same.

Mr Najib arrived at his office earlier on Friday to chair a meeting of cabinet ministers, state news agency Bernama reported.

Mr Najib's five-year term officially ends on June 24, but the prime minister can dissolve parliament anytime before the end of his term with the king's assent and call an election.

REUTERS