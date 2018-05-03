You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's Mahathir being probed for 'fake news'

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 9:54 AM

BP_Newsletter4_030518_37.jpg
Malaysian opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad is under investigation for allegedly spreading "fake news" after claiming his plane was sabotaged, police said on Thursday, just days before a closely-fought election.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad is under investigation for allegedly spreading "fake news" after claiming his plane was sabotaged, police said on Thursday, just days before a closely-fought election.

Veteran ex-leader Mahathir, 92, is seeking to oust his former protege, Prime Minister Najib Razak, in the general election next Wednesday at the head of an opposition alliance.

As campaigning got underway at the weekend, Mr Mahathir claimed that there had been an attempt to sabotage a plane he had chartered to prevent him heading to the island of Langkawi to formally register his candidacy for the election.

He still made it to the island by taking another plane. Malaysia's civil aviation authority and the charter company said there was a technical issue with the plane but rejected the allegations of sabotage.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kuala Lumpur police said a report had been lodged accusing Mr Mahathir of spreading "fake news" under a controversial new law, which critics say is aimed at cracking down on dissent before the poll.

"We have opened an investigation (into Mahathir) under the anti-fake news law," the capital's police chief Mazlan Lazim told AFP.

"We will conduct the normal process of investigation."

The law aimed at combating fake news was pushed through parliament last month despite an outcry by the opposition and media watchdogs.

It punishes dissemination of any news deemed "wholly or partly fake" with up to six years in jail or a hefty fine.

Critics say it is aimed at silencing criticism of Mr Najib, and in particular the scandal surrounding sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Mr Najib is battling allegations that billions of dollars were looted from the fund - which he set up - in a campaign of fraud and money-laundering. The leader and 1MDB deny any wrongdoing.

A Danish man was handed a one-week jail term this week for spreading fake news, the first person to be punished under the legislation, after accusing police in a YouTube video of responding slowly when a Palestinian Hamas member was shot dead last month.

Mr Mahathir led Malaysia for 22 years and was spurred out of retirement to take on Mr Najib due to 1MDB, and is the opposition's prime ministerial candidate.

Mr Najib's Barisan Nasional coalition has led Malaysia for 61 years, since independence from Britain, and is expected to win at the poll.

AFP

Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

China shunning US supplies of soya bean amid trade tensions

US, China dampen expectations as trade talks open

China bans new polluting projects in three cities: ministry

Trump repaid US$130,000 his lawyer spent to quiet porn star: Giuliani

New Zealand commodity prices rise 1% in April: ANZ bank

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening