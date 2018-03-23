You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia's Mahathir gatecrashes 'too old to be PM' forum

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 12:45 PM

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_230318_58.jpg
Sick of people sniping about his advancing years, Malaysia's 92-year-old ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad gatecrashed a forum where voters were discussing whether he was too old to return as prime minister.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Sick of people sniping about his advancing years, Malaysia's 92-year-old ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad gatecrashed a forum where voters were discussing whether he was too old to return as prime minister.

"I am here guys. Say it to my face," tweeted a defiant Mahathir, who is seeking the top job again as the opposition's candidate in looming polls, with a picture of himself at the discussion late Thursday.

Mr Mahathir, who was premier for 22 years, has returned to frontline politics after a 15-year break to take on scandal-plagued Prime Minister Najib Razak at the election due by August.

But his old age has raised questions about his ability to rule if the opposition succeeds in toppling the long-ruling coalition. In the unlikely event Mr Najib is unseated, Mr Mahathir would become the world's oldest prime minister.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At Thursday's forum, a three-man panel was talking about Mr Mahathir when the man himself walked in midway, causing the speakers to fall silent and many in the hall to rise to their feet.

The panel - which consisted of a political pundit, psychology expert and fitness coach - stopped their discussions and opened the floor for Mr Mahathir to speak.

"There are two types of age. One in terms of years and another in terms of the body. The age of the body does not necessarily equate to the age in years," he told the forum in Shah Alam, outside the capital Kuala Lumpur.

"As far as health is concerned, I'm not senile yet."

The government has frequently attacked Mr Mahathir over his age, with Mr Najib comparing him to ousted Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, who is 94.

AFP

Government & Economy

Some Chinese stocks are doing well out of this US trade war

US Congress approves US$1.3t spending bill, averts third shutdown of the year

EU leaders to agree Brexit talks guidelines

Singapore consumer prices up 0.5% in February

Vietnam, South Korea agree to do US$100b in bilateral trade by 2020

US Senate passes huge spending bill, sends it to Trump

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
2 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
3 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Walden_2_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won skid to multi-week lows on trade war fears

Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

US Congress approves US$1.3t spending bill, averts third shutdown of the year

Walden_1_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Some Chinese stocks are doing well out of this US trade war

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening