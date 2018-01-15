You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears

Mon, Jan 15, 2018 - 9:51 AM
UPDATED Mon, Jan 15, 2018 - 2:43 PM
Leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BP_Menon_150118_27.jpg
The current Goldilocks economy bears three "bears" of risk that investors should watch, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, on Monday.
PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

THE current Goldilocks economy comes alongside three "bears" of risk that investors should watch, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, on Monday.

Speaking at a UBS event, Mr Menon pointed to the current configuration of healthy growth, low inflation, and easy financial conditions, as creating a Goldilocks scenario - a global economy that is chugging along, not too hot, not too cold. Indeed, world GDP is estimated to have grown by 3.8 per cent in 2017 - the strongest pace of expansion since the rebound from the global financial crisis in 2010, said Mr Menon.

But the three "grumpy bears" may not be far away, he noted. The "papa bear" of inflation may be missing now given the structural factors of an understated slack in the economy, the impact of globalisation on the pricing power of labour, and the downward pressure on wages caused by technology.

But he argued that such structural factors may have created a "one-off" effect on prices, in part as the world is facing populist pressures, and as the trend of globalisation has run on considerably over the last two decades.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Technological change may still have some legs to run and its disinflationary effects may persist for a while longer. But will they be strong enough to offset the short-term inflationary pressures from tightening cyclical conditions?" said Mr Menon.

"For investors, inflation is the biggest bear to watch because monetary policy could tighten at a quicker pace than expected by the markets."

He noted that markets are currently pricing in only about three Fed rate hikes to end-2019, suggesting that it would not take much to unsettle the markets. Equities could be sold off in a hurry, as well.

The "mama bear" of protectionism remains a risk, said Mr Menon, though noting that this risk did not materialise sufficiently to threaten the global economy or financial markets in 2017.

"Let us not take a hibernating bear for a dead one. This is a bear that may not wake up for a very long time, maybe never. But if it does, it could be ferocious," said Mr Menon.

The "baby bear" of financial instability can also introduce risks due to the high leverage that has built up in both the G-7 economies and in emerging Asia, he added.

"The financial stability risks in the US and China warrant close monitoring, simply given the size of their economies and financial markets, not to mention the build-up of leverage," said the MAS chief.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

hdb flats 18336120 .jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again

file6ucwg1ipc0w1eqt5mk88.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib in Singapore for annual retreat with PM Lee

BT_20180115_HHHAS15_3262726.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hassan Basma blazes a trail with Swissco buy-out offer

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Five indicators suggest Singapore market is not overheated
4 Stocks to watch: Lian Beng, 800 Super, Noble, CWG
5 Fixed deposit deals for scaredy-cats
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Menon_150118_27.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Symphony Suites_150118_61.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 23% more private homes and ECs in 2017: URA estimates

Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

London, Hong Kong next in line to receive SIA's new A380 cabin products

Jan 15, 2018
Real Estate

Dunearn Gardens launched for collective sale with asking price of at least S$488.8m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening