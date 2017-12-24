You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS issues 5-year bans on ex-trader convicted of CFD fraud

Thu, Dec 21, 2017 - 3:40 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday issued two five-year prohibtion orders (POs) against former DBS Vickers trader, Dennis Tey, 33, for unauthorised trading and fraud.

The first PO is related to activities regulated by the Securities and Futures Act. The activities include being a trader. Accordingly, Tey will be banned from performing any regulated activity; and from taking part in the management of any capital market services firm.

The second PO is with regards to financial advisory services. This means that Tey will prohibited from providing any financial advisory services; and from being a manager, director, or substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm in Singapore.

In March earlier this year, Tey was convicted of six charges for employing a scheme to defraud; and two charges for unauthorised trading. He was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks' imprisonment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Between October 2012 and January 2013, Tey used different trading accounts to enter false orders in underlying securities in order to temporarily change the prices of their corresponding Contract for Differences (CFDs), MAS said. To carry out his scheme, Tey used three securities and two CFD accounts opened in the names of his parents and clients. A CFD is a tradable leveraged instrument where investors can profit from the price fluctuations of underlying assets without actually owning them.

According to MAS, Tey then executed CFD trades at the manipulated prices, before removing the false orders for the underlying securities. This caused the CFD prices to "move in a direction that was beneficial to him but detrimental to the CFD providers".

He made a total profit of S$30,239 through the scheme.

Tey, a Malaysian who left DBS Vickers in March 2014, was arrested in May 2015 and charged in July last year.

His case was the first pursued jointly by MAS and the police's Commercial Affairs Department since they banded together in March 2015 to probe market misconduct as part of Singapore's efforts to step up policing of its financial industry.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171223_JEHUTTON19_3234089.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Cautious politics in Indonesia as government tackles challenges

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

Dec 23, 2017
Real Estate

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell 2 Brisbane properties for A$77m

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Moody's reviewing Lippo Malls Retail Trust rating for possible downgrade to junk
3 Life insurers ride on bullish markets to sustain reserve ratios
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel, Ho Bee Land
5 Asia's most overworked country, South Korea, pushes for right to rest
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nmkeppelcrop23.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

FILES-YEAR2017-FOREX-CURRENCY-BITCOIN-WIRELESS-052541.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise

Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

A bubble tea brewed from blockchain euphoria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening